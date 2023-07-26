FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A co-defendant of “Tiger King” star Doc Antle has withdrawn her not guilty plea from 2022 and is pleading guilty.
Meredith “Moksha” Bybee entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, alleging she knowingly did or caused another to deliver, receive, carry, transport, ship, sell or offer for sale an endangered species.
Doc Antle was convicted of wildlife trafficking last month.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here
