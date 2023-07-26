FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A co-defendant of “Tiger King” star Doc Antle has withdrawn her not guilty plea from 2022 and is pleading guilty.

Meredith “Moksha” Bybee entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, alleging she knowingly did or caused another to deliver, receive, carry, transport, ship, sell or offer for sale an endangered species.

Doc Antle was convicted of wildlife trafficking last month.