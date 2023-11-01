FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The owner of Myrtle Beach Safari and former “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is scheduled to have a change of plea hearing next week in his South Carolina federal case.

A notice of the hearing was filed in federal court on Wednesday, according to documents. Antle is accused of violating the Lacey Act and conspiring to commit money laundering.

Antle pleaded not guilty in this case in July 2022.

Antle was sentenced in Virginia earlier this month in a separate case. In that case, he was accused of illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Frederick County, Virginia, which were later put on display for profit at his zoo business in Myrtle Beach.

A co-defendant of Antle’s in the South Carolina case, Meredith “Moksha” Bybee, was recently sentenced after changing her plea to guilty in July.