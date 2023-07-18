FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — As the Florence Area Humane Society deals with problems caused by unprecedented overcrowding, officials said one dog’s story of a miraculous recovery from a gunshot wound is nothing short of heartwarming.

Sara came to the shelter in June after she was shot in the nose. A good Samaritan found her and took her to an emergency veterinarian. That led the humane society to step in.

“When they called about Sara, I mean, there was no way we were going to say no to that situation,” Jayne Boswell, the shelter’s president, said. “We just couldn’t. I mean, for her, it almost makes me cry right now for her to have struggled to live and not really even understand what had happened to her.”

While at the shelter, Sara’s situation has gone from desperate to thriving. As soon as she was healthy enough, she was picked up by a foster family. Now, she’s getting lots of love from her new family and has even gained some weight.

Sara’s story still has a lot of unanswered questions, and Boswell said it might be better that way.

“I wish I had a clearer picture of her story, but I probably would get quite upset if I heard it,” Boswell said. “So, it’s probably a good thing that Sarah can’t talk and tell us. Those kinds of stories really ripped my heart out because I cannot imagine. She is the sweetest dog. I just can’t imagine someone intentionally doing that to an animal. It really doesn’t make sense.”

While Sara came to the shelter as a victim of violence, Boswell said more pet owners than ever are choosing to surrender their animals, creating what she called a crisis situation that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Bosley said the shelter saw an “unnatural’ increase in adoptions, but now that people have gone back to work, they have found out that they can no longer take care of their pets.

“I think it’s a desperate situation,” she said. “Honestly, I’ve already talked to three people this morning about pets that they want to surrender, and we’ve run out of space. “It’s a wake-up call for our communities because, you know, we need to bond together and fix this.”