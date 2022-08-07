FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Staffing problems seen across South Carolina and the U.S. are now affecting an iconic downtown Florence restaurant.

Management at Victors said they can’t get new hires to stick around.

“For the most part, people stick around for about two weeks, then don’t come back,” said Bria Welch, the restaurant’s marketing manager.

The restaurant has a stable of employees who have stayed with the business for years, but Welch said bringing in new hires has been a struggle since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We’re feeling it more now because we thought maybe we would eventually get over the hump,” she said. “It’s 2022, and we just keep seeing the same trends of people coming in, people going out.”

She said between training new workers and covering all necessary shifts, employees are stretched thin.

“I don’t think anyone wants to work seven days a week,” Welch said. “I don’t expect anyone to want to work seven days a week [and] then start over again the next week.”

During August, Welch said the restaurant is reducing its Sunday hours to improve operations. She said she hopes that will also bring some relief to employees.

”Fortunately, that is giving us an evening off, which is desperately needed by many of our team members,” she said.

Welch said Victors needs to fill numerous full- and part-time kitchen and host positions. She urged people to send in a resume or apply in-person, citing benefits like profit-share bonuses and a positive work culture.

“You can come in Monday through Thursday from 11 to 3 and fill out a paper application,” she said. “We just really hope people will come in and try to work with us because we’ll work with you.”