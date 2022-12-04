FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — You may have missed your opportunity to see Santa Claus on a motorcycle before he heads back in to prepare for Christmas.

The Florence Lions Club kicked off its 39th annual Toy Run event Sunday afternoon as a way to give back to the community this holiday season.

Many bikers participated in the event.

“And what we’re doing out here is raising money for the Toys for Tots for Christmas and all the kids that don’t have and that’s what we’re out here doing is supporting all the children,” said Pam Shelay, a toy run participant.

The event was $20 per rider or $20 per toy. Toy Run t-shirts were also available for purchase.

Keianna Benson | News13

Bikers left the Florence Center at 2 p.m. and were then escorted throughout the city. Another Christmas Toy Run is scheduled to take place this holiday season.

“Santa is going to escort everybody through Florence, up through Palmetto street, through the fairgrounds. Last year we had over 300 bikes come out and ride out in the parade,” said Toy Run Coordinator Peggy Hudson.

Food and an auction were available after the bike ride. Participants like Shelay have been part of the event for several years.

“Oh my gosh, I mean as you can see everybody that is pulling up and they’re still coming up. I’ve been riding for a number of years now and it’s just something that as a brotherhood and sisterhood, it doesn’t matter. People that love to ride, we come together for a good cause you know and that’s the beauty of it and that’s why we’re all out here. Is to give the gift of giving and that’s what it’s all about.”

The next Toy Run will take place at noon on Saturday, Dec. 11 in downtown Timmonsville. For more information, call 843-615-0449.