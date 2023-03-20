FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver will be charged after going airborne and crashing into a truck that was waiting in a drive-thru line at a Florence Chick-fil-A on Monday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of West Radio Drive and Dunbarton Drive, Brandt said.

A driver of a white car allegedly ran a stop sign on Dunbarton Drive, crossed Radio Drive, and went airborne after hitting an embankment, Brandt said. The white car then hit a white pickup truck that was in the drive-thru, causing the truck to overturn.

The driver will be charged with disregarding a stop sign, according to Brandt. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles landed in the patio area of the restaurant, Brandt said.

The truck driver was not taken to a hospital by EMS, according to Brandt.