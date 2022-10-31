FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence offered some Halloween fun for all ages on Sunday.

“It is a fall festival and one of the big things we do here is trunk or treat, and this is just a way for us,” said Matthew Andrews, worship and teaching pastor at the church. “Serve the community by giving out candy, letting the kids play some games, and really just have a safe family, fun time”

The event also featured bounce houses, games, food, and sweet treats.

Dr. David R. Wike, the church’s pastor, expressed his gratitude to the community and those who joined in the fun.

“We want to do our part to reach out and just let people know that God loves them, and we do too,” Wike said.

Wike said the festival has been happening for over 40 years.

Ebenezer Baptist Church was founded in 1778 near the banks of Jeffries Creek, not far from its current location.