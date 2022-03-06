FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash early Sunday afternoon blocked traffic near the Martin Luther King Bridge, according to a Facebook post by Florence police.

Police said the crash happened about 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Church and Cheves streets when the driver of a truck traveling east on Cheves Street failed to stop at a traffic light and collided with a Jeep on Church Street.

One person was thrown from one of the vehicles, police said, but no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was cited for disregarding a traffic control device, police said. No other information was immediately available.

Florence police, fire and EMS units responded to the crash, along with Florence County EMS.

