Expected severe weather cancels Florence airport flights

Florence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An expected winter storm has led to the cancelation of American Airlines flights at Florence Regional Airport.

As of about 10 a.m. Friday, three departing flights to Charlotte were canceled, according to American Airlines. The flights were scheduled to leave at 12:40 p.m. and 6:04 p.m. A flight scheduled to depart at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday was also canceled.

Flights at 12:13 p.m., 5:39 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Friday in Florence from Charlotte were canceled.

Flight status can be found on American Airlines’ website.

Weather has also led to a slew of cancelations at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com