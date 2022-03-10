FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A first-of-its-kind educational program aims to make law enforcement more effective when dealing with human remains.

The Recovery of Human Remains course put officers Thursday through drills ranging from scanning deep underground to digging up clandestine graves.

Thursday’s lessons took officers from several departments to the Florence Police Department shooting range and the Florence National Cemetery, where they learned how to use a deep ground radar to look at mass graves from the Civil War. The class also features cadaver dogs.

“My busiest year that I have ever had, I was called out 10 times across the state,” said Hannah Davis, the head trainer for the East Carolina Search and Recovery Team.

Davis said most departments don’t have their own cadaver dogs because their skillset is too specific. Instead, they call on volunteers like her.

“For a department that only sees one human remains case every 12 years, that might not be a good use of their funds,” Davis said. “That’s where we come in. Most human remains detection dogs that you see nationwide are handled by volunteers.”

Davis and Paul Martin, an anthropologist and archaeologist, aim to share their skills with agencies around the state. One of Thursday’s activities involved hunting down and identifying real human bones scattered in the woods to simulate decomposition, weather exposure and hungry scavengers.

“It’s very much like a scavenger hunt and assembling a jigsaw puzzle all at the same time,” Martin said of the exercise.

The duo’s work is most often used to find lost burial sites from history, but they hope teaching their archaeological methods to investigators will help them to preserve as much information from a crime scene as possible.

“Hopefully, we are recovering all of the evidence to provide closure and answers for the families,” Martin said.

Organizations that participated included the Florence and Horry County Police Departments and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The course lasts until Saturday.

Davis and Martin intend to offer it once every two years to train new law enforcement employees and promote policing as a possible career path for those interested in science.