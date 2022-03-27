FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– A new day care for dogs is coming to Florence, and the family behind the operation said applications are already pouring in.

“Palmetto Pawz” isn’t the Jones family’s first dog-related business venture. They launched the “Dog Daze” treat truck last year, which they said emboldened them to get into day care.

“While working on the treat truck, we learned that there is a demand and need for more dog day care,” Samantha Jones, the owner of Palmetto Pawz, said.

Jones said she used to operate an ambulance service but had always wanted to pursue her passion for animals.

“They just bring so much fun and delight into your life,” she said. “I wanted something that was more fun and inviting, something that I could go to work and actually look forward to.”

Work on the new facility began in October, and although Jones hasn’t started advertising yet, she said the business has received more than 70 applications since the sign went up.

“It’s very hard to find someone that can keep them, watch them throughout the day,” she said. “From what we understand, there is about a six-to-eight-month waitlist at other places.”

Jones said she expects to be able to care for up to 170 dogs, with room left over to expand. She said she plans to have a trainer and groomer on staff.

“Not only are they learning socialization skills, but they are also being watched eight hours a day,” Alex Jones, Samantha Jones’s daughter and the day care manager, said. “They are able to play with other dogs and get their energy out before they go home.”

The Joneses said they have already started screening dogs for intake. All that is left is to take care of cosmetic work on the building.

Palmetto Pawz will be located at 2523 West Palmetto Street.