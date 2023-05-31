FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An early morning fire damaged a barbershop in Florence, fire officials said.

Florence fire and police units responded at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to Que Cuttz at 912 W. Evans St. and found flames coming from the building. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated by police, the city said in a news release.

Three engine companies, a ladder company and a command officer from the Florence Fire Department responded, along with Florence police and Florence County EMS.