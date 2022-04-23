FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a building in Florence early Monday morning, according to the city’s fire department.

Florence fire and police units responded at 7:54 a.m. to 612 S. Dargan St. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the side and rear of the building, the fire department said in a news release. It took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation by police. No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.