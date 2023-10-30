FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A home on 3rd Loop Road in Florence was damaged by fire Monday morning, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

Florence firefighters were called at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to a home in the 1200 block of 3rd Loop Road and found smoking coming from the front eaves of the structure. It took about 10 minutes for crews to get the fire under control.

The cause of the remains undetermined, fire officials said.

Florence police, and Florence County EMS units also responded to the fire.