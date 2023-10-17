FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A home in Florence was damaged by fire Wednesday night, but there were no injuries, firefighters said.

Crews responded at about 10:40 p.m. to the fire in the 400 block of Howard Street, according to the Florence Fire Department. When they arrived, heavy fire and smoke were coming from the rear of the home.

It took about 45 minutes for firefighters were able to get the fire under control, the department said. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Florence Fire Department responded with three engine companies, a ladder company and a command officer. Florence police and Florence County EMS also responded.

No additional information was immediately available.

