FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence Fire Department and the City of Florence Police Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

Units were dispatched to Deerfield Run apartments and firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and fire coming from the front of a two-story apartment, the department said in a news release.

The City of Florence firefighters deployed a hose line into the apartment to extinguish the fire and made entry to confirm there were no occupants in the apartment.

Firefighters used a positive pressure fan to remove smoke and heat from the apartment and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes after arriving on the scene, according to the release.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined. Red Cross was called for the occupants of two apartments.

The City of Florence Fire Department responded with three engine companies, a ladder company, and a command officer, the release said.

Florence County EMS was also on scene. The Florence Fire Department is encouraging everyone to make sure heating sources are away from combustibles and are plugged directly into a wall outlet and that your home has working smoke alarms, the release said.