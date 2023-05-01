FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence Fire and Police Departments responded to a fire at a residence in the 1200 block of Lynch Street Monday morning, according to a news release from the fire department.

According to the release, firefighters fought heavy smoke and fire coming from the front part of the home.

Fire crews deployed two hose lines to stop the fire, according to the release. They then entered the building from the back to make sure no one was inside.

The fire was extinguished about 10 minutes after crews arrived on scene.

The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.