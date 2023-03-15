FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence 1 school is among five South Carolina schools named as the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Schools by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, according to a news release.

John W. Moore Middle School was named one of the winners after being named a finalist for the award in January.

The school serves over 1,000 students in grades six through eight, according to the release.

“[John W Moore’s] students are exposed to rigorous courses with hands-on, project-based learning and have exploration opportunities to strengthen skills with real-world problem solving,” the release reads. “All students will have experienced a premier learning atmosphere to become leaders and scholars equipped with 21st century skills.”

The four other winners include Lake Murray Elementary School of Lexington School District 1, Lake Murray Elementary School of Lexington-Richland School District 5, Woodmont High school from Greenville County Schools and Southwood Academy of the Arts of Anderson School District 5.