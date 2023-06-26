FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools approved a budget that will make it the first district in Florence County to have armed security in elementary schools.

The board of trustees for Florence 1 Schools approved a $191.1 million budget for the upcoming school year.

The vice chair of the board, Trisha Caulder, said adding school resource officers is something she’s been advocating for a while now.

School security and worst-case scenarios have always been top of mind for Caulder.

“And think what did I not do. What did we not do to help our children? You know, we don’t know what day or what time we’re going to find ourselves in one of those dire situations,” she said.

The budget is 8% more than last year and aims to add a full-time school resource officer to all 13 of its elementary schools. This will cost more than $400,000.

News13’s Aundrea Gibbons spoke with a parent and a second grade teacher who said school resource officers can help children in multiple ways.

“When I was in school, my SRO officer was very involved with the students,” said Jennifer Wortham, a second grade teacher for Florence 1 Schools. “That helps them to feel more secure, when they get to know the SRO.”

Wortham also said she thinks both her and her kids will feel safer going to school now that there will be someone trained to deescalate situations.

Prior to the recent budget approval, Wortham said many situations had to be deescalated by the teacher or the principal. The budget also aims to help teachers like Wortham by raising pay.

“That makes us competitive here within the area of Florence,” said Laura Showe, CFO of Florence 1 Schools. “And 90% of those individuals who are employed in those positions actually live here in Florence. So, we’re hoping to contribute to the economy here in Florence by raising those pay raises as well.”

The budget will raise the salaries of classroom assistants to $15 per hour and bus drivers to $15.26 per hour, which is a 25% increase.

All other staff will receive a $2,500 bonus. Caulder said the main concern outside of increasing pay is increasing safety.

“We had covered our high schools and our middle schools very well. They have the security guards. We did not have them in the elementary schools,” Caulder said. “And as you look across the nation, it seems that a lot of the problems were occurring in those elementary schools. So, we needed to step forward and we needed to do that in our schools system and provide for our kids.”

The school district plans to approve an armed security company next month and to start full-time resource officers by the first day of school on July 31.