Florence 1 Schools gets $770,000 in federal grants to expand arts, STEM programs

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence 1 School District plans to expand its after-school arts and STEM programs using $770,000 from two federal grants, the district said in a news release.

The money will be used to buy flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets and trombones, as well as reeds and other essential supplies to “reduce or eliminate barriers to participation for some families due to instrument rental costs,” the district said. It will also help cover personnel costs, cleaning supplies and other items used daily by the programs.

For the visual arts, the money will fund a potter’s wheel, clay, and glazes for students at Carver Elementary STEAM Magnet School as well as a wide variety of art supplies for creative art projects at campuses across the district. The district will purchase art panels and accompanying lighting systems to beautifully display artwork created by district students. Student work that is 3-dimensional, such as sculptures and clay pieces, will be displayed on pedestals also being purchased with these grant funds.

Beverly Woods, the district’s extended day coordinator, said she was elated to learn that Florence 1 had received the grants.

“We are absolutely thrilled to get these grants,” Woods said. “The most important thing for us is that it will allow us to make a difference in our district, for our students and our families.”

The district also said the expanded programs are part of an ongoing effort to increase access to instrumental music at all elementary schools, especially with the addition of the arts magnet programs that students can participate in at the middle school or high school level. For younger students, schools will receive recorders and a wide variety of classroom instruments.

Erick Figueras, director of F1S Arts and Innovative Programs, said giving students increased exposure to the arts, especially at the elementary school level, opens up a lot of exciting opportunities for them in the future.

“The grant will provide funds to make fine arts programs more accessible at elementary schools across the district,” Figueras said. “We are particularly excited to bring band to McLaurin Elementary and expand support for the band program at Greenwood Elementary.”