FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence school district has plans to enhance school safety with the $500,000 grant award it received on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The Florence 1 Schools district was notified Wednesday by The Office of the United States Attorney General that it is a recipient of a national grant award of $500,000 from the School Violence Prevention Program, the release reads.

“Our mission is advancing community policing nationwide. We prioritize this by supporting state, local, tribal and territorial law enforcement agencies as they carry out their vital public safety missions,” Robert E. Chapman, the acting director of the office of community-oriented policing services, said in a statement.

F1S Chief Technology Officer Kyle Jones said a large portion of the grant will be used for supplies necessary to install up-to-date video surveillance cameras across the district, according to the release.

“Florence 1 Schools prioritizes the safety and security of its students and staff,” Jones said in a statement. “A positive learning environment requires a proactive approach to school safety and is linked to improved student and school outcomes.”

Grant funds will also be used to install IP cameras with analytic capabilities, sensors, illuminated rings and all necessary power supplies and cabling districtwide, the release reads.