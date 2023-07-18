FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees hired a new armed security company for its elementary schools.
Last month, Florence 1 Schools approved a budget to spend more than $400,000 to hired armed security for its elementary schools.
They voted on Thursday to hire Defender Services — a 65-year-old company in Columbia.
Kyle Jones, deputy superintendent of Florence 1 Schools, said they are currently interviewing security officers with the company.
Once chosen, security will attend SLED trainings and will apply for their license to carry.
Jones said that there was no incident in the district that prompted the need for officers. Instead, this is an effort of the district to be proactive and to respond quicker in emergency situations.
“The data shows that all incidents, about 70% of them are over within the first five minutes,” he said. “90% are over within the first 10 minutes. Having that personnel on sight immediately just gives us that extra level of, not only security, but response time.”
Jones said to expect some officers to start on the first day of school, and the rest within 45-60 days after the start of school.
