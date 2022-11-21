FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for a new Pepsi Market run by students with Florence 1 Schools, according to a news release.

The new market is a result of a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the school district’s Programs for Exceptional Children, the release reads.

Assistant Superintendant of Exceptional Children Brian Denny said the market will be a great resource for students running the store.

“They will be learning customer service, how to stock the shelves,” Denny said in a statement. “These are skills that will easily translate to a job after they finish high school.”

According to the release, F1S Transition Coordinator Kandee Shelor said many people were excited to hear about the new store.

“The students have really enjoyed doing this and everyone has also enjoyed seeing them,” Shelor said in the release. “Some of the customers are already regulars and the students can tell you exactly what they are going to buy.”

Operations Manager for Pee Dee Food Service Darryl Morris said he is pleased with the outcome of this collaboration with the F1S district.

“The kids have been awesome to work with. They’ve been very quick when we bring in items to make sure that everything scans, that everything goes in the right place and that the machines are fronted up and filled up,” Morris said in a statement.

F1S officials are thankful for the partnerships created within the community.

“This market is providing real-life job training for our students so that they have the employability skills that they need when they leave our district,” F1S Superintendant Richard O’Malley said in a statement.