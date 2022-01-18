Florence 1 Schools mourns loss of 14-year-old killed in shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old student who was killed Monday in a shooting.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Khalil Maxillion Ross of Florence died as a result of a gunshot wound. Deputies found his body Monday morning at a home on Dordie Circle, and an autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Khalil Ross was a student at Wilson High School, and today faculty, staff, and students at Wilson are deeply saddened to learn of his unfortunate and tragic death,” Florence 1 Schools wrote in a statement to News13. “Florence 1 Schools is extending sincerest condolences to his family, and we encourage the entire community to keep Khalil’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 extension 217 or submit a tip through the department’s app. Information can be left anonymously at Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling 888-CRIME-SC.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

