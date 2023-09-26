FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools has announced its 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year winner.

Haley Taylor, a teacher at John W. Moore Middle School, was given the honor by Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley at the 23rd Annual School Foundation Gala, according to a news release from the district.

“I absolutely love what I do every day and I wake up happy to do it,” Taylor said in the release. “I love where I work and I love the people I work with each day.”

Taylor is currently the STEAM coach and a STEM teacher at the school, the release said. She has four degrees, including both bachelor of science and master of science degrees in early childhood education from Columbus State University, an education specialist degree in instructional leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a doctorate in education leadership from the American College of Education.

Taylor started her career as a fifth-grade teacher in Georgia, according to the release. She taught at West Hartsville Elementary School in Darlington County from 2011-2014 before joining Florence 1 Schools at Savannah Grove Elementary School from 2014-2022 where she was a science teacher. She’s been at John W. Moore Middle School since 2022.

As Florence 1 Schools Teacher of the Year, Taylor is eligible to compete for the 2024 State Teacher of the Year, the release said.