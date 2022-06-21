FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools has named three new principals for the 2022-23 school year, including one at a Timmonsville elementary school that will officially become part of the district on July 1 as part of a controversial consolidation.

Wanda Williams-Parrott was named principal at Brockington Elementary School in Timmonsville, the district said Tuesday in a news release. The other new principals are Tina Johnson at Greenwood Elementary School and Joni Bown at Sneed Middle School.

Joni Bown

Tina Johnson

Wanda Williams-Parrott

Florence 4 Schools and the Timmonsville community have been involved in a yearlong fight to halt moving students at the district’s three schools — Brockington Elementary, Johnson Middle and Timmonsville High — into the Florence 1 district.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced the consolidation in March 2021 citing a shrinking student population and financial issues in recent years. The state took over control of the district about two years earlier.

The plan includes making Brockington an arts magnet school and closing Timmonsville High and Johnson Middle schools.

Williams-Parrott has been the assistant principal at Savannah Grove Elementary School since 2105, the district said.

“I am honored to be able to serve Brockington Elementary and the Timmonsville community as the new principal,” she said. “I look forward to many years of learning and growing together to ensure that all Brockington students achieve at high levels.”

Williams-Parrott is a graduate of Coker University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. She also earned a Master of Education in Administration degree from Cambridge College and a Read to Succeed Administrators Endorsement from the South Carolina Department of Education Office of Virtual Education.

Johnson has been an assistant principal at Mossy Oaks Elementary School in the Beaufort County School District since 2016.

She is a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Merchandising. She also graduated with a master’s degree in Elementary Education degree from Wheelock College, a master’s degree in Gifted Education degree from Converse College and a master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina.

“I am excited and energized for the opportunity to serve the students and community of Florence One at Greenwood Elementary,” Johnson said. “I look forward to growing students while sharpening my tool as an instructional leader within Florence One.”

Bown is currently an assistant principal at South Florence High School.

“I am very thankful and excited to be the new principal at Sneed Middle School,” Bown said. “I believe in academic excellence, community building and educational equity. As principal, I will strive to ensure students are provided the best opportunity while implementing these core values. I look forward to an outstanding school year!”

She is a graduate of California State University, San Marcos with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies with Education. She also earned a master’s degree in Education Leadership with a mathematics specialization from George Mason University and a K-12 Principal Certificate in supervision and leadership from the University of Mary Washington.

All three will officially begin in their new roles on July 1. Florence 1 students are scheduled to return to the classrooms on Aug. 1.