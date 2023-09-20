FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Dr. Richard O’Malley, Superintendent of Florence 1 Schools, made a surprise visit to Royal Elementary School and Moore Middle School to announce the Florence 1 schools 2023-2024 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year.

April Leroy, Principal of Moore Middle School, was named the Florence 1 Schools 2023-24 Principal of the year. Marci Gatewood, who is the assistant principal of Royall Elementary School, was named the Florence 1 Schools 2023-2024 Assistant Principal of the Year.

Gatewood was nominated for this recognition by a group of her peers, including fellow assistant principals and school administrators in Florence 1 Schools. Gatewood has served in Florence 1 Schools since 2005.

“Ms. Gatewood is truly deserving of this recognition as the Florence 1 Schools Assistant Principal of the Year,” said Royall Elementary Principal Julie Smith. “From the day she began teaching first grade at Royall until today, she has consistently modeled a passion for excellence that is unequaled. While possessing the proven knowledge and talents of a successful leader, Ms. Gatewood’s contributions to our school and to our district go far beyond these qualities.”

“Leading by example, Ms. Gatewood has achieved her vision of inspiring and supporting others to become the best that they can be,” Smith continued. She has consistently challenged herself and all those with whom she works to believe in the dream that all children are gifts to us and should be supported, challenged and loved.”

Royall Elementary fourth grade teacher Catherine Denny said, “Marci Gatewood is truly the epitome of greatness. She’s a wonderful example of a caring leader. She has been a mother to hundreds and an example for all. You will not find a more caring, genuine example of a wonderful human being. I hope to be just like her when I grow up!”

“Ms. Gatewood is a strong instructional leader at Royall, and her leadership helps to impact the success of student achievement of the students at Royall Elementary,” said Michelle Wynn, Assistant Superintendent for K-5 Instruction. “Marci is deserving of this recognition,” she added.

On Wednesday morning amidst Royall Elementary students and staff, Dr. O’Malley congratulated Gatewood for receipt of this honor. He also announced that Assistant Principal Gatewood will now vie for the title of South Carolina Assistant Principal of the Year through the South Carolina School Administrators’ Principal of the Year awards program.

“Ms. Gatewood truly exemplifies our school’s motto! She has had a proud past and she certainly has a very bright future!” Principal Smith said.