Air quality dipped slightly on Aug. 3, 2022 in Florence. (Source: AirNow Fire and Smoke Map)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Air quality in Florence has dipped over the last few days, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index.

The index, which tracks how fires impact air quality, has placed the surrounding area in the “moderate” category. The monitoring system recommends for people who are considered “unusually sensitive” to stay inside.

The monitor is located at Williams Middle School.

The air quality dropped late Sunday night, according to the index, with quality improving later in the day before dipping again on Monday. It temporarily improved again on Tuesday, and returned to the moderate category at about 10 p.m.

A fire was detected at about noon Wednesday near Hassie Road, north of West Highway 76, according to the index.

Air quality in the Myrtle Beach area has not been impacted.