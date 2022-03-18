FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence animal rescue has received 3,000 dog beds in an attempt to boost adoptions, according to an announcement Friday.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue has received the donation as park of BARK’s $10 million commitment to donate its projects to animal shelters and rescues. BARK has partnered with Greater Good Charities for its efforts.

“For the past 12 years, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue has been working on behalf of the people and pets of Florence County,” Mirah Horowitz, the rescue’s founder and executive director, said in the announcement. “We are so excited to share these beds with Florence residents who are caring for pets in need, whether by fostering shelter animals or providing for dogs and cats of their own.”

The group is about to break ground on a new rescue center, according to Horowitz.

BARK is donating foam dog beds to create a dog adoption starter kit, according to the announcement. It is also giving the beds to pet-friendly domestic violence and homeless shelters.

The beds will arrive on Monday. To learn more, email dogbeds@LuckyDogAnimalRescue.org.