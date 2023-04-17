FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence has been notified by the South Carolina Department of Transportation that planned water outages will occur along Alligator Road for the next phase of the Alligator Road highway-widening project.

The next phase will be broken into three sections and residents will be informed when each assigned area is complete.

All water outages will take place between April 24 and May 12 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the city.

The first water outage will occur at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Circle and Ashford Drive. The second water outage will occur from the intersection of McElveen Lane and Garden Gate Way and the final outage will occur at the intersection of Brookstone Drive and Starling Drive.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has required that a boil water advisory be issued to affected residents due to the loss of water pressure, which allows the possibility of bacteria to enter the water system.

Water customers in the area are advised to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified by the City of Florence. Any ice that is made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Current updates of boil water advisories will be accessible through the home page of the City’s website at www.cityofflorence.com. Those with questions concerning this notice should contact the City of Florence Utilities Department at 843-665-3236 or the South Carolina Department Health & Environmental Control at 843-661-4825.

The attached map illustrates the highlighted areas in blue where the water service will be off: