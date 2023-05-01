FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence officials will break ground Monday on the first phase of the city’s $65 million Urban Square project, which will bring apartments, townhomes, office space and a hotel to the downtown area.

Phase 1 of the project includes an apartment complex and a parking deck, while Phase 2 will have a hotel and 40,000 square feet of office space. The final phase will be Brownstone-style townhomes.

Currently, the occupancy rate in downtown Florence is about 6%, Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said. In order to meet the growing demand as more people and businesses migrate to the downtown area, he said the city needed to look outside of what most people consider the historic district.

That’s where the idea was born for the Urban Square project, which will encompass the areas of Coit, McQueen and West Evans streets in the central district of the city’s downtown. Monday’s groundbreaking will begin with the demolition of concrete slabs and the remaining portions of buildings. Crews will also be removing some trees from the area.

Moore said the project has been a massive undertaking and that it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

“2020 hit and everything came to a grinding halt,” Moore aid. “And then we had supply chain issues and, and everything, impacted that. So, we had to go back to the drawing boards really, the Inflation of the budget costs on all the construction, you know, had a, direct impact on everybody.”

If all goes as planned, Moore said all three phases of the project could be completed in the next six to eight years.

“We’ve got a lot going on downtown,” he said. “It took a little bit for everyone to get their legs back underneath them. And, we’re starting to see that momentum regain back in Florence.”