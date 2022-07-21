FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — West Palmetto Street in Florence is proving to be a big draw for local businesses.

Buddy’s, a new burger restaurant, held its grand opening there Thursday.

Owner Jeremy Yurek said he initially eyed opening the restaurant in downtown Florence, but jumped on the space in West Florence when a friend pointed it out.

“Being this close to the trailhead of the Rail Trail and all these great businesses around us, it was a no-brainer,” he said. “We were just lucky to get it.”

He said a big part of the appeal of the area was the opportunity to join an ecosystem of local businesses.

“Coming from Colorado especially, this microcosm of an outdoor store, coffee shop, brewery and us as the food option was something we have seen work out really well,” Yurek said.

Buddy’s isn’t the only business that has recently chosen West Florence over downtown. Local Motive Brewery relocated there a little over a year ago.

Head brewer and self-described “beer wizard” Patrick Mahon said the location has given him the ability to let other businesses focus on food while he focuses on brewing.

“It just wasn’t the avenue for us,” Mahon said of Local Motive’s time downtown. “This space is miraculous. We have the creek and the Rail Trail right there. We’re right off Palmetto, but when you look out this way it doesn’t even look like you are in Florence.”

Customers like Jada Gandy said they like having options in places other than downtown.

“We definitely like to shop local and we like the area around here,” Gandy said. “It’s always a nice place. Safe, too, for kids.”

Yurek said he was pleased with the turnout for the grand opening.

He said Buddy’s offers never-frozen burgers, hot dogs, fish, fries and plenty of drink options.

“Milkshakes, full liquor license and boozy shakes,” Yurek said. “We’ve got something for everybody.”

He said he hopes to open more Buddy’s locations if the West Palmetto one is successful.

Buddy’s is located at 2519 West Palmetto Street and is open 11-9 Tuesday through Saturday.