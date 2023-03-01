FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence car salesman is facing charges for allegedly obtaining several vehicles from people by leading them to think they were trading them in for other vehicles, police said.

Stephan Leverne Moore, 40, is charged with six counts of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses and one count of sale of secure property without consent. He turned himself in to Florence police on Monday.

The charges stem from several incidents between January 2020 and December 2020 at the Five Star Nissan dealership on N. Cashua Drive.

“Mr. Moore allegedly unlawfully obtained the victims’ vehicles under the false pretenses that the vehicles were a trade-in for another car,” police said.

Moore was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and released after posting a $3,500 bond, according to online jail records.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.