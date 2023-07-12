FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The owner of a Florence business is facing charges after allegedly running his business without a license and then obtaining a license under false pretenses.

John Carl Curl, 60, who operated Florence Carpet & Tile, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of operating a business without a valid retail license and one count of obtaining a retail license under false pretenses, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Florence Carpet & Tile’s retail license was revoked in September 2022 because of unpaid business taxes, according to arrest warrants provided to News13 for the SCDOR.

Curl was advised to close the business until the taxes were paid. However, six days later, the warrants said Curl obtained a retail license for the business using the federal employer identification number of another business he owns and then reopened and continued making retail sales.

Curl posted personal recognizance bonds totaling more than $2,500 and was released from the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

