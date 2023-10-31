FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Some trick-or-treaters in the Pee Dee are trick-or-treating inside this year.

The Florence Center is holding the annual Haunted Hotel. The event is for kids 12-and-under.

54 local businesses are there passing out candy. Trick-or-treating in the hotel started at 4 p.m. for Miracle Leaguers.

A spokesperson for the league, Kandee Shelor, said she looks forward to the event each year.

“It lets our athletes trick or treat in a very safe, fun environment,” she said. “It’s not as loud or overwhelming. It’s fun for us to see our athletes not only on the ballfield, but at the Haunted Hotel.”

The event is held annually by Raldex Hospitality and the Florence Center.

Raldex Hospitality’s marketing director, Kirby Anderson, said more than 8,000 kids came in 2022 and he’s hoping for a repeat.

He said trick-or-treating at the Haunted Hotel is safer for kids than knocking door-to-door — and they get more candy.

“It’s just like going to knock door-to-door at 54 houses,” Anderson said. “They’ll get more candy here than they will anywhere else.”

The Haunted Hotel goes until 8 p.m.