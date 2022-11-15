FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence community came together Tuesday for the Bountiful Harvest Event at Northwest Park.

The event’s mission was to bring neighbors together and have them package more than 200 free non-perishable Thanksgiving-themed boxes of food, called Greg’s Groceries.

The boxes were available to residents in need for free. Boxes were also available for delivery on a first-come, first-served basis.

A free meal was provided as well as music, games and a resource fair for all ages. Resource providers were on hand to assist with healthcare needs, job opportunities and more.

Some of the many partnerships for the 2022 harvest included the Florence Police Department, the City of Florence, Serve and Connect and key sponsor Duke Energy, who gave a generous donation of $8,000.

Officials said they are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to improve outreach within the City of Florence.

“There is a need. There is food insecurity of just everyday people who got into a jam, or whatever turn in life,” Omari Fox, with Serve and Connect, said. “Some people may say what’s a box of groceries going to do, but you’d be surprised to know how grateful the people have been and that they came to share their time with us.”