FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The Florence community came together on Monday to attend the funeral of a 98-year-old World War II veteran with no living relatives.

John Dewitt Woodbury, who served in the US Navy, died earlier this month.

According to his close friend June Yarborough, Woodbury had one point been under the watch of an abusive caretaker who stole his money and forced him into homelessness.

Yarborough said he helped Woodbury work with the VA to get into an assisted living facility. At the service, Yarborough accepted the American flag from his casket.

“Although there are tons of resources out there, sometimes it takes someone coming alongside of you,” Bryan Braddock of the Florence City Council said.

Braddock was among the crowd of people who came to Florence National Cemetery to show their thanks to Woodbury.

He praised Yarborough for helping him and praised fellow city councilman, William Schofield, who is also a Navy veteran, for asking the public to attend.

“I served at Arlington National Cemetery, and this is the best respect you can pay back to them,” Schofield said.

Schofield shared details of the funeral on social media to help give Woodbury the sendoff he feels he deserved.

“We owe everything to our veterans and there is nothing else I’d rather be doing,” he said.

Woodbury’s body was escorted to the cemetery by police cars and motorcyclist. An honor guard played taps and gave him a gun salute.

“Having those guys here to pay respects to their fellow brothers or sisters means a whole lot to them and to all of us in the veteran community,” Schofield said.

Yarborough asked that in lieu of flowers, people reach out to a veteran in need, stating that it could help save a life.