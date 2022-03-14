FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence is one step closer to having Sunday retail alcohol sales after the city council approved on Monday an ordinance allowing a public referendum to let voters decide the issue.

Several concerned residents voiced their opinions on the potential change at the meeting. All three were against the ordinance.

Corbett Stone, the addiction programs director at Florence Baptist Temple, said he is worried about the impact the change could have on alcoholics.

“There is an intrinsic value in a community that can only be obtained by a people who live life the way God directs us to,” Stone said. “Exodus 20:8-11: ‘Remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy, for in six days the Lord made heaven and earth and the cities and all that is in them, and rested the seventh day.”

Councilman Bryan Braddock said he used to be a pill addict and was helped into recovery by Stone and the others. He still voted in favor of the ordinance.

“What a sticky scenario I found myself in today because I agree with every single thing you said,” Braddock said. “I believe that the citizens get to make the decision. It doesn’t change my love for Jesus, it doesn’t change my feelings about addiction.”

The critics also questioned why the council could pass mask mandates on its own, but needed a referendum for this type of action.

Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin explained that it is not legal under state law for the council to do so.

“The mask mandate was an emergency ordinance that we put in place because of a medical emergency, a crisis that this country is in,” Myers Ervin said. “We are not voting for the sale, we are voting for whether or not the citizens should have the right to choose.”

Council members said they hope if the voters choose to allow the sales, it will keep more money in the city. The issue will be on the ballot in November.

Myers Ervin said she intends to vote against it at that time.