FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County coroner has identified a 44-year-old bicyclist who was hit and killed Monday morning by a pickup truck on N. Williston Road in Florence.

Jessica Lynn Shaw of Florence was killed when her bicycle crossed over into the pickup’s lane, von Lutcken said. The crash happened at 10:45 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said also said Shaw’s bicycle and the 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup were both traveling north near Highway 76.

Authorities said Shaw died after being taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center.