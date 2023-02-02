FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a Healthy Food Store off Elijah Ludd Road, according to a news release.

The man allegedly held a store clerk at gunpoint and hit the clerk on Jan. 18 before running away in the direction of Gregg Avenue and Aiken Drive, according to the release.

The man was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the left chest, black pants, black shoes and a black mask, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 843-665-2121.