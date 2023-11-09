FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after three children were left in a vehicle unattended for about 40 minutes, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Christina Lauren Stone, 34, of Effingham, has been charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, warrants show. She was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Florence police responded to Magnolia Mall on Tuesday about three children being left in a vehicle, the warrant said. A person noticed 2-year-old twin boys, as well as a 7-year-old who might have had autism, in the backseat of the vehicle.

The vehicle was not running and all of the windows were rolled up, according to the warrant. The doors were locked and the back window was fogged up and the front windshield was starting to fog up.

Security footage showed Stone leaving the vehicle at about 7:10 p.m., and the person arrived at the vehicle at about 7:50 p.m., meaning the children were left in the vehicle with no air for about 40 minutes, the warrant said.

No update on the children’s condition was immediately available.