FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence county deputies are searching for a person of interest in a vehicle theft.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies say a vehicle was stolen from a convenience store on Pamplico Highway.

Anyone who has any information on them man in the above photo is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843)665-2121 ext. 421. Or you can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.