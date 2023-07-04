FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A change in the city of Florence’s fireworks rules has many people heading to local fireworks stores and stands.

Florence will look and sound a little bit different this Fourth of July. Florence City Council lifted its ban on fireworks on private property within city limits last month.

Residents said this is a time to make memories, light up the sky and celebrate our country’s independence.

“I think the big deal about Fourth of July is being together and making memories,” said Amber Hopla, a Florence resident. “And that we should be allowed to pop fireworks. I think you still have to be responsible, you know, just like if you were drinking or something like that. But I think that everyone should be allowed to do it.”

Hopla did say, however, that her family will try to be considerate this year as they pop fireworks.

“We’re very excited because we have little kids, and so, you know, we’re not going to get the big fireworks that make lots of noise,” she said. “Because, you know, you get neighbor haters with that but our kids, we like to make memories with our kids too.”

Hopla said there’s a few in particular they can’t wait to set off.

“Colorful, you know. That don’t make a lot of noise. A lot of things that like, are on the ground . . . the smoke bombs . . . the sparklers, things like that that are still a lot of fun,” she said.

One fireworks store owner, Jefferson Grant, said the recent increase in fireworks sales will help their store donate back to the community and to teach his kids entrepreneurship. He also said most of the people celebrating their freedom with fireworks Tuesday are children.

“Since the ordinance was passed, the younger kids were definitely excited that they will be able to share in their excitement within Florence County,” Grant said.

Fireworks will be allowed on private property within city limits until Wednesday.