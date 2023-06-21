FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Fireworks stores in Florence are reacting to an ordinance that will make the Fourth of July look a lot different this year.

Florence city council held a special meeting Tuesday night that included a vote about fireworks use on private property. A local firework store manager told News13’s Aundrea Gibbons they ordered new fireworks to meet this demand.

Sammy Barr, the manager at Circus Fireworks on West Lucas Street, said this is exactly what they needed.

“I feel that’s great news because it would bring in a lot of traffic and people that couldn’t shoot off fireworks in their particular areas at one time wouldn’t come buy any fireworks,” Barr said. “But now they will buy fireworks.”

The ordinance passed unanimously. The mayor of Florence, Teresa Myers Ervin, said the ordinance will allow people to celebrate and can also help increase law enforcement availability because they will receive fewer calls about people using fireworks illegally.