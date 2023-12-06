FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Flamingos baseball team is up for sale.

Steve DeLay, owner of the Florence Flamingos and Macon Bacon in Georgia, announced that both teams are for sale on his LinkedIn page.

“Macon and Florence are now successful franchises,” DeLay said in the post. “Built on solid fundamentals, great cities and staffs that are led by strong presidents. They are poised to continue to grow.”

DeLay said it’s time for something new and he is not opposed to going outside the box to achieve the right objective. He added that the two teams are not rebuilds or turnarounds.

“What they need is someone committed to continuing to deliver a superior fan experience,” he said. “See staff grow and evolve and serve the communities they call home. I don’t need to sell them, and this isn’t a distress auction. But I would like for them, like the dogs I rescue, to go to a home.”

The post also touted the baseball team’s success since DeLay purchased it in October 2020 including sell out games, merchandise sales, and the opening of the team’s new stadium.

DeLay said interested parties should reach out to him on LinkedIn and he said he would be selective in the process because the teams are more than properties.