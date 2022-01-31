Florence Flamingos, Carolina Bank team up to help Florence 1 Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Flamingos have partnered with Carolina Bank to give back to students and teachers in the Florence 1 School District.

Cameron Kovach, president of the Flamingos shared his excitement about the Tools For Teachers program, which kicks off on Tuesday.

“We are excited to launch our first community program with the fifth-grade classes in the Florence 1 School District,” Kovach said. “We chose fifth-graders specifically because it is a big transition year for them before heading into middle school.”

The program rewards students and teachers with various classroom items provided by the Flamingos and Carolina Bank.

Kovach said many teachers pay for students’ supplies with their own money and that they “want to help them provide more items for their students.”

At the end of each school year, each fifth-grade teacher at the participating schools will choose five students based on attendance, behavior, grades or other criteria to be known as “Flockstars.” The students will receive a certificate and four tickets to the Flamingos’ game on June 3, where they will be recognized on the field for their classroom accomplishments. The students will also receive a Flamingos hat and be treated to all-you-can-eat offerings for the game.

Each teacher at the participating schools will also receive two tickets to a Flamingos’ game, where they will also be honored on the field. One teacher from each of the participating schools will be entered for a scholarship from the Flamingos to help with general classroom supplies, the team said.