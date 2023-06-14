FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Food Truck Festival will be at the Florence Center Saturday and Sunday.
According to a news release from the Florence Center, the festival will have over 25 local and regional food trucks, trailers, food vendors, etc.
Entry into the festival is free.
The festival will not only have food trucks, but will also have live entertainment, interactive games, giveaways, a large beer garden, local craft, retail vendors, a kids zone, and more.
“The Florence Center is excited to bring the Florence community a bigger and better food truck event,” officials said in a news release.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.
