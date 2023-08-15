FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — As an excessive heat warning has been issued for the area, a Pee Dee homeless shelter has opened its doors as a cooling center.

House of Hope is opening its church as a cooling center to offer free air conditioning, water and spiritual encouragement to those in need.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued an excessive heat warning for the area, the first for the area since 2012.

In response to this, the McGinnis Graham Community Shelter of House of Hope turned their whosoever church into a cooling center.

On Tuesday, they helped more than 10 people.

“And it’s not just for individuals who are here on the streets,” Director Roselind Hughes said. “If someone is at home and their air conditioner may be out or their heat may be out, this is a place where they can come.”

House of Hope is regularly a housing shelter that helps men, women and children facing homelessness. Their tiny home community provides long-term transitional housing to those in need.

Hughes said the group is mainly funded by the community.

“We are funded by donations. We are not governmentally funded,” Hughes said. “We do get some grants, however, but we are mainly funded by the community. We have an awesome community that, when we have a need, they pour in.”

The shelter’s cooling center is only open when the heat index is more than 100. It opened one other time this summer.

The organization plans to open a $1 to $1.5million community resource shelter in downtown Florence that will eventually replace the cooling center for a bigger one.

Hughes said this kind of work only betters the community.

“When you’re taking care of them naturally and helping somebody to get on their feet, then they’re not on the streets . . . they can help somebody else not be on the street. We can all work together as a community,” she said.

The center was open until the excessive heat warning ended at 7 p.m. Tuesday.