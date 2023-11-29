FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Douglas Hawkins, chairman of the Housing Authority of Florence, has announced that he is stepping down as chairman and as a board of commissioner with the housing authority.

Hawkins said he gave his letter of resignation Monday to Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin.

He served on the board for six years and his last say will be December 8th.

Hawkins said he is stepping down for personal reasons and in a concluding statement wished much luck to the board as they continue forward without him.

“The board is on the path to great success,” Hawkins said. “And I wish them the best in all endeavors.”

After Hawkins resignation, commissioner Jerrod Moultrie who is now the vice-chair will act as the chairman of the Florence Housing Authority until elections are held within the organization, Hawkins said.

