FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Housing Authority will no longer provide food vouchers to residents of Creekside Village Apartments who have been temporarily relocated because of mold problems at the complex.

Housing authority leaders met with the residents on Monday to inform them of the decision. The vouchers issued on Monday were the final ones, the authority said in a news release.

During the meeting, residents were also reminded that they will be given two offers to receive housing under the Public Housing program and that they are responsible for any payments owed to the housing authority before the relocation.

About two dozen residents were moved out of the Creekside Village Apartments in December because extensive testing revealed that about 30 of the 100 units had mold in them.

“The House Authority of Florence continues to work diligently to ensure that all families of the Creekside Village Apartments are placed in decent and sanitary housing,” the authority said.